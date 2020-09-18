Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has emerged as the messiah of migrant workers in the lockdown. He has been helping the needy a lot for the last few months. Sonu never disappoints those seeking help. Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has given a message to his fans through a tweet, which everyone is praising his message after reading it. Swara Bhaskar has reacted to Sonu’s tweet.

Sonu Sood tweeted, ‘To earn respect, not to be famous. There are many famous people, who will never be able to earn respect now. There are a lot of reactions to this tweet from Son. Actress Swara Bhaskar has shared a clapping emoji. Sonu Sood’s fans are also writing their comments on this tweet.

Please tell that many times people demand peculiar demand from Sonu Sood. However, the actors also silence the users making such demands by giving them funny answers.

Recently, a user asked Sonu Sood to get a ticket from BJP for Bihar elections. The user wrote on Twitter, ‘Sir, this time we have to contest assembly elections from Bihar (Bhagalpur) and win and serve. Just Sonu sir, you just get me a ticket from BJP. In response, Sonu Sood wrote, “My brother does not know how to get any ticket except for bus, train and plane tickets.” Fans are giving their response to this reply of Sonu Sood.