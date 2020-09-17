Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently tweeted that most of the stars in Bollywood are drug addicts. At the same time, Kangana’s tweet hit back at Bollywood actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan. He had targeted that some stars of the entertainment industry are provoking people through social media.

Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha https://t.co/cSvxi5dioc – ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

Jaya Bachchan further said that the people who made their name in the industry called it a ‘gutter’. I disagree with this. I hope that the government will tell such people not to use such language. These people are making holes in the plate they eat.

Sickening Kangana. Shameful comment! Just please. Keep the dirt of your mind limited to yourself, if you want to abuse me, let me .. I will gladly listen to your nonsense and fight this mud wrestling with you. Respect for elders is the first lesson of Indian culture – and you are a perceived nationalist. https://t.co/RC8WUilBbD – Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 16, 2020

At the same time, Swara Bhaskar got angry over the recent Kangana Ranaut’s tweet and he said, ‘Just do it, please. Keep the dirt of your mind confined to yourself, if you want to abuse me, let me be happy. I will listen to your nonsense happily and this mud wrestling will fight with you. Respect for elders is the first lesson of Indian culture – and you are an alleged nationalist.

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also ???? https://t.co/gazngMu2bA – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

Swara further said, ‘In Indian culture, respect for elders is the first lesson and you say that you are nationalist.’ This reply of Bhaskar has come on Kangana’s tweet in which she took a dig at Jaya Bachchan.

Kangana had tweeted, ‘Which plate has Jaya ji and her industry? A plate was found in which two-minute rolls, item numbers and a romantic scene were found, after sleeping with the hero. I taught this industry Feminism, decorated the plate with patriotic women-oriented films, this is my own plate Jaya ji, not yours.