Jewelery brand Tanishq released a statement after removing its controversial advertising. Tanishq was told that he is saddened by the hurt of people’s feelings. Let me tell you, the ritual of interfaith Godbharai was shown in the ad and many people opposed it saying that ‘love-jihad’ is being promoted in the ad. The brand said that we are withdrawing the ad keeping in mind the safety of our employees, partners and store staff. Tanishq released the statement on Tuesday night after the ad was removed from the YouTube channel.

Swara Bhaskar expressed disappointment

However, when the brand removed the ad after being trolled, many people also came to its support and said that there was no need to remove the advertisement. Actress Swara Bhaskar was one of the many people who expressed disappointment at Tanishq’s decision.

Swara said – Everyday we get death threats

Swara tweeted, ‘Sad, spine and lack of faith. Everyday women (and men) receive death threats. They stand on it. Unfortunately, a large corporate group could not muster courage against a few days of trolling. ‘

Alia’s mother advisedAt the same time, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan wrote, ‘Dear Tanishq, change your advisors. Some trolls do not make countries. Regards. At the same time, before this, Tanishq said in his statement that the idea behind ‘Ektvam Aid’ was to celebrate and bring together people from different lives, local communities and families in this difficult time. We had to celebrate the beauty of being one. Unlike the objective, it got terrible reactions. We are saddened by this and take back this film keeping in mind the sentiments of the people and the safety of their employees.