With these simple actions the player can create weapons, establish his base and delve into the game world, where many secrets await him.

We are pleased to announce the launch of the demo Of Swappy World game survival all Italian in which the interface is represented by cards. The game system is really very simple and intuitive, as described by the authors themselves: “Swipe to move and click to interact”.

The demo

Swappy World is a card-based survival game

There demo of Swappy World offers more than an hour of gameplay, so it allows you to get a fairly precise idea of ​​the game system. Naturally, not all the contents are there, also considering that the release of version 1.0 is scheduled for 2025.

In front of the player there will always be five cards, which will represent the elements of the game world, generated procedurally. In this way each adventure will be different, with the player having to decide from time to time what to do and how to spend his energy.

The final objective is to survive, satisfying some primary needs such as hunger and equipping oneself to face the dangers of the night, when the game world will be filled with monsters.

