Swappie, a company specializing in the purchase, refurbishment and sale of iPhones, announces the availability of the iPhone carrying bag created in partnership with WRÅD, a design studio and innovative company with a focus on sustainable development. The collaboration gives life to an accessory made of organic cotton recovered from cutting waste resulting from the production of its own line of jackets treated with beeswax. A resistant material, chosen because it is able to better protect the phone, thus guaranteeing a further extension of its life cycle. The bag is equipped with a shoulder strap that allows you to adjust its length using recycled cotton buttons; of two pockets for cards or documents and a rolled closure with lace, a choice dictated by the desire not to introduce zips or non-functional closures for the complete disposal of the product at the end of its life cycle. “The collaboration with WRÅD allows us to combine technology and design in everyday life. With this accessory we intend to underline our commitment to very important issues such as a responsible approach to product design, developing alternative solutions capable of inspiring behaviors aimed at prolonging the life of the objects with which we interact daily”, commented Elena Garbujo, Country Manager Italy in Swappie. The bag will be available starting from September 19th and while stocks last exclusively for those who purchase an iPhone from Swappie Premium Series. Swappie Premium Series iPhones feature 100% battery capacity and no cosmetic defects.