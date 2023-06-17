I don’t know a better description of the eternal state of things than the one made by Santos Discépolo in the incontestable tango Swap. He says things like these: “I already know that the world was and will be crap, in 506 and in 2000 too. That there will always be and always have been jets, Machiavelli and swindle you, happy and bitter. 20th century, Cambalache, problematic and feverish. The one who doesn’t cry doesn’t suck and the one who doesn’t worry is a gil”.

The swapping must have started with Adam and Eve and will continue until the apocalypse, something that seems not to be so far away. I have always believed in hackneyed clichés such as that the face is the mirror of the soul and that by appearance we will know the staff. With exceptions, of course. I think about it watching the state funeral dedicated to the all-powerful Berlusconi, corrupt ancestor, large-scale swindler, endearing colleague of the mafia, magnate of trash TV. How can someone trust such an individual, with that face operated until nausea? Well, a large part of Italians loved him. Or maybe they envied him, wished they had been like him. Another who immediately inspires grimace is that lying and unscrupulous gorilla named Trump. But they reached the throne and are admired by a large part of the common people. You can imagine Putin, former KGB boss, torturing the genitals of anyone who disagrees with him. Or dropping an atomic bomb without altering his anatomy or his brain in the slightest. Because he doesn’t have a heart. It also threatens the satrap of North Korea, who looks like a monstrous baby.

In Spain, the members or aspirants to the eternal exchange, only aspire to maintain it or replace it after the sacred elections. But all of them think only, of course, about the good of the Spanish people. What will that be of the Spanish people?

