The fall of the ruble to new lows brings investors not only bad, but also good news – the national currency is “oversold”, and the likelihood of an imminent rebound is growing, analysts interviewed by Izvestia said. … In their opinion, it is too late to buy dollars and euros now. This is confirmed by large banks: the demand for foreign currency in the September round of ruble devaluation did not exceed the seasonal level, their representatives told Izvestia. Now it makes sense to buy shares of both Russian and foreign companies, especially those that give good dividend payments and are resistant to the impact of COVID-19 … If possible, you should think about buying real estate in a metropolis – such assets only get more expensive over time, experts advised.

Trigger mechanism

On September 29, during trading on the Moscow Exchange, the euro rose to 93.32 rubles (this is the maximum since 2016), the dollar – to 79.98 rubles (a record since March). Although in September the ruble lost almost 9%, and since the beginning of the year – 29% of the value against the dollar, analysts urge not to panic.

The general opinion of the experts interviewed by Izvestia is as follows: such a powerful weakening of the Russian currency against the American one was due to the fact that all the risks, all the black swans that could provoke a fall, were realized simultaneously.

– The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia played the role of a trigger that triggered the main weakening of the national currency, but the situation with the growth of coronavirus infections in the Russian Federation and around the world, as well as the risks of new Western sanctions, said Alexey Antonov, chief analyst at Alor Broker …

But this is partly the reason for optimism. The ruble is already strongly “oversold”, experts explained, which means that a rebound can be expected at any moment.

The depreciation of the ruble fits into the logic of a period of turbulence, when, after a long trend, the movement accelerates , commented Andrey Kochetkov, a leading analyst at Otkritie Broker. The strengthening of the dollar last week is a rebound of a “deflated ball”, not a break in the trend , the US currency will continue to weaken due to the low rate policy of the Fed, he added. Accordingly, all real assets and related currencies, including the ruble, will strengthen their positions, he concluded.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Russia announced that from October to December it will sell additional volumes of currency as part of the transaction for Sberbank (in addition to regular operations under the budget rule). In total, the domestic market will receive 185.4 billion rubles, or 2.9 billion rubles each trading day.

2.9 billion rubles is less than 1% of the average daily trading volume on the spot market for the dollar / ruble currency pair, so the impact of these transactions on the national currency rate will be insignificant , explained Anna Zaitseva, an analyst at Finam.

Mandatory sale of foreign exchange earnings by exporters can also help, but in recent years the mandatory level has been systematically reduced, said Andrey Rusetsky, asset manager of BCS World of Investments. Tax payments, which take place from the 17th to the 25th, helped the ruble a little in September, so more systemic things are needed, he summed up.

Between panic and greed

Izvestia asked major Russian banks if they had recorded an increase in purchases of foreign currency by citizens in recent days. Of the dozens of major credit institutions to which the request was sent, four responded – Sberbank, VTB, FC Otkrytie and MKB. All noted that they do not observe an increased demand for currency, the current situation corresponds to the seasonal level.

The difference between the buying and selling prices of currency, which reached 10 rubles at the March peaks, now corresponds to the usual values … For example, you can buy dollars from Sberbank in branches at 80.52 rubles, and sell at 77.01 rubles. For non-cash electronic transactions, the purchase price will be 80.72, and the sales will be 77.72 rubles. The lending institution noted that customers more often buy currency through Sberbank Online than in branches, however, they did not give exact numbers. In MCB, the share of operations in offices is 30%, online – 70%.

The main advice for protecting against ruble fluctuations is not to have currency obligations so as not to find yourself in a crisis, for example, with a mortgage in Swiss francs, as was the case with many borrowers in 2014, said Andrey Rusetsky from BCS World of Investments. If at the time of devaluation there are only rubles in the piggy bank, you should not panic – it is better to buy shares of exporters , and in 1-1.5 years their quotes plus dividends will win back the fall of the national currency, he advised.

You shouldn’t invest in Russian government bonds and the oil and gas sector now – they remain under pressure, said Ilya Zaporozhsky, an expert at the Academy of Finance and Investment Management. In his opinion, a good choice now would be the stocks of companies immune to the virus, which receive additional benefits from the second wave: e-commerce, online marketing, entertainment and distance medicine.

Investments should be varied, and if you keep money in foreign currency, then it should be at least three monetary units including the ruble, said Andrey Kochetkov from Otkritie Broker. If we are talking about long-term savings, then even with an investment of 200 thousand rubles, you can now secure yourself a “thirteenth pension” in the future, which will be comparable to the state payments, he added.