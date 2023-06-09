Swan Group in judicial liquidation, the group passes into the hands of the luxury manager Antonella Asnaghi and the lawyer Domenico Aiello

It goes into judicial liquidation Swan Groupthe publishing group founded in 2001 by Francesco (“Franz”) Botrededicated to luxury publishing with the titles “Arbiter”, “Kairos” And “Spirit of Wine”. In fact, a few days ago Gwendolyn Pascale chief judge of the court of Milan he named Frances Verna trustee of the company, summoning the creditors on 26 October to examine the state of liabilities.

It should be noted that it was the same Botre to ask for the liquidation of his company as he explains the appeal presented to the judges on behalf of Swan Group by the lawyer Francis Rocchio where it is said that given “the structural crisis in publishing”, in 2018 the company had leased the company to Symbol srl of Milan controlled by Alessandro Botreson of Francesco. But “in turn Symbol being no longer able to continue the business activity due to the worsening crisis in the publishing industry, he sub-leased the company to Phoenix srl of Milan and also presented an application for judicial liquidation”.

Said in other words: Botrè’s magazines ended up in other hands. Which? It is curious to find out that Phoenix srl has just been established and is 50% controlled by Antonella Asnaghione of the most well-known Milanese pr which has clients above all in the world of luxury (follows among other things the brand rolex), and for the remaining 50% by the lawyer Domenico Aielloformerly close to the deceased Northern League leader Robert Maroniand today, inter alia, adviser to Kryalos Sgr, a real estate fund management company led by Paul Botelli.

The sub-lease agreement “with purchase option” provides that the company of Asnaghi and of Aiello pay Botrè up to 2028 a fixed annual fee of 50 thousand euros plus a variable part equal to 1% of the net revenues achieved by the publications. There is also a purchase option exercisable within 6 months of the end of 2028 with which Phoenix can buy the company for 200,000 euros plus 40% of the net revenues deriving from the flow of leased titles. In short, paraphrasing the name in Italian “Swans”, liquidation is not Botrè’s swan song.

