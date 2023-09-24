Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

A family of swans in Austria dies due to incorrect feeding. (Symbolic image) © BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/IMAGO

Despite having enough food, a family of swans dies in Austria. The wrong feeding is to blame, which was their downfall despite warnings.

Oberwaltersdorf – The graceful water birds with white plumage are admired by many people. They attract particular attention when small, fluffy chicks swim in the water behind them. Some communities and cities are now creating Habitats for the animals. But instead of just watching the swans from a distance, many walkers tend to feed them. What is well-intentioned can be fatal for the animals.

Bread and rolls are often fed to the swans and ducks. In the municipality of Oberwaltersdorf in Austria, according to a report by Today.at fed a family of swans with corn and biscuits. Claudia Kaltenegger is the operator of a wild animal rescue station in Traiskirchen and reports on the incident: “Actually, there would have been enough food available, species-appropriate food, the right healthy diet, but some residents found it delightful to feed them.”

Residents have been warned not to feed the swan family

She cared for a female swan and released her after recovery. “When she finally got back to the lake, everything seemed fine. She immediately followed her partner and soon started laying and brooding eggs,” writes Claudia Kaltenegger on the Facebook page Animal protection association. But many residents now wanted to personally inquire about the swan’s well-being and regularly visited her near a lake. There they fed the animals, although they were repeatedly told not to do so.

The operator of a wildlife sanctuary quickly realized that the animals were losing weight even though they were eating. Typically, swans feed on aquatic plants, snails, aquatic insects and other small molluscs. Since they usually find enough food, they do not require any additional feeding from humans. Due to incorrect feeding, the animals in Oberwaltersdorf became ill with so-called catarrhal enteritis. This is a disease of the intestines.

According to that Veterinary Publishers Signs of severe catarrhal enteritis are foamy-watery stools, thirst and apathetic, listless behavior. They can only eat a small amount of food and therefore lose around 15 percent of their body mass. It takes almost four weeks for the animals to recover. But the illness is fatal for the swan family.

“Please stop feeding waterfowl,” appealed the animal rights activist after the death of the swan family

First the little chicks died and a short time later their parents also died. “So they were trapped in the supposed land of milk and honey,” writes Kaltenegger and appeals to her followers: “Please stop feeding waterfowl.”

In Vienna, feeding animals is forbidden, the city says so on its website Homepage. There is a risk of a fine of at least 50 euros. Not only can the waterfowl become ill, but the water quality also decreases due to the birds’ droppings and leftover food in the water. Excessive fertilization deprives the water of oxygen, which is important for the animals and plants living in the water. Feeding also damages the biological balance in the long term. In Germany, too, many municipalities and cities, such as the city of Berlin, prohibit feeding waterfowl.

