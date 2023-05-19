Swan | An unknown deceased was found in the bakery’s yard: “Identification of the victim is in progress”

The dead man was found in the parking lot of Joutseno bakery in the morning on Friday.

“At three in the morning, there was an announcement that a dead man had been found in the parking lot,” says the inspector Ilari Saarikivi From the Southeastern Finland Police Department.

Saarikivi says that a site investigation has been carried out at the scene at night and in the morning. According to him, murder is not an excluded option.

“Yet in the morning it was not clear what had happened”, says Saarikivi.

A director of investigation has been assigned to the case. The head of the investigation will inform more about the case in the afternoon.

“It was supposed to be announced already in the morning, but the head of the investigation is in such a place that he can’t even answer phone calls,” says Saarikivi.

Police says in his announcement that the incident has been confirmed as a homicide. The man reportedly died as a result of the violence.

“No one has been arrested on suspicion of a crime. The identification of the victim is also in progress,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Saku Tielinen in the police bulletin.

According to the release, the homicide may have already taken place some time before three in the morning. The victim may have been subjected to violence elsewhere than in the vicinity of the bakery.

The police are asking for eyewitness observations and tips about what happened.

“All hints and observations from the Joutseno area from last night are important to us,” says Tielinen.

Told about the incident first South Saimaa.