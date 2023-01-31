The DCU will see the advent on the big screen of a controversial character that we are dark, will cause some confusion among the public not accustomed to the printed paper: Swamp Thing, will soon hit theaters worldwide.

Although the cast of the film is not yet clear, we know that the idea behind this film is to lay another foundation for the future of the DC cinematic world.

We want to talk is Swamp Thing. We talk about it because it is important to underline that these stories, although interconnected, do not all have the same tone. So each group of directors brings their own aesthetic to these films, and the fun is seeing how these totally different works blend together in the future. Thus, this is a film that will investigate the dark origins of the Swamp Thing.

Said the CO-CEO of the project Safranemphasizing how each film will explore areas of the past or present of the hero in question and which consequently will merge into a single emerging reality but the fun is precisely this according to whoever is in the control room. Swamp Thing it is an ambitious project, the idea of ​​making such a powerful and controversial hero known to the general public will not be easy at all but we expect the best from Gunn and Safran’s ideas.