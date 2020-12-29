Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a foreign trip. Party spokesman Randeep Surjewala had told that Rahul has gone abroad for some time due to personal reasons. BJP has been the attacker since then. BJP leaders and social media users are taking a dig at Rahul’s visit. Now BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has taunted Rahul Gandhi.
Let me tell you that in the absence of the president, the party’s flag was hoisted at the Congress headquarters yesterday by senior leader AK Antony. During this, Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal said that Rahul Gandhi has gone to Italy to meet his grandmother. What’s wrong with this? Everyone has the right to perform his responsibilities. The Congress President usually hoists the flag, but this time neither Sonia nor Rahul was present. Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother lives in Italy and he had visited her earlier.
.
