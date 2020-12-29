Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a foreign trip. Party spokesman Randeep Surjewala had told that Rahul has gone abroad for some time due to personal reasons. BJP has been the attacker since then. BJP leaders and social media users are taking a dig at Rahul’s visit. Now BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has taunted Rahul Gandhi.BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted, “Farmers are saying that Rahul Baba was asked to join the farmers’ dharna, but Rahul Baba remembered his grandmother.” A few days ago, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, ‘Congress is celebrating its 136th Foundation Day here and Rahul ji is’ 92 11′ !! At the same time, many people on social media also criticized that if the Congress has supported the farmers, then they should raise their voice in the country.

Let me tell you that in the absence of the president, the party’s flag was hoisted at the Congress headquarters yesterday by senior leader AK Antony. During this, Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal said that Rahul Gandhi has gone to Italy to meet his grandmother. What’s wrong with this? Everyone has the right to perform his responsibilities. The Congress President usually hoists the flag, but this time neither Sonia nor Rahul was present. Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother lives in Italy and he had visited her earlier.