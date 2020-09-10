new Delhi The social worker and well-known leader of the Arya Samaj has admitted to a hospital in Delhi after his health deteriorated, where his condition remains critical. Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh has been admitted to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi. He is suffering from liver cirrhosis and has been on ventilator since Tuesday due to multi organ failure. His condition is currently critical and a team of senior doctors of the hospital is closely monitoring his condition. Swami Agnivesh, who openly expressed his views on social issues, formed a political party called Arya Sabha in 1970. In 1977, he was elected MLA in Haryana Legislative Assembly and also served as Education Minister in Haryana Government. In 1981, he founded an organization called Bandhu Mukti Morcha. Swami Agnivesh also participated in the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare in 2011. However, he later withdrew from the movement due to differences. Swami Agnivesh also took part in the reality show Bigg Boss. He also stayed at Bigg Boss house for three days from 8 to 11 November.