The tragic story took place in Staffordshire, in Great Britain, but in a short time it hit the hearts of people from all over the world. The small one Harper-Lee Farnthorpe, of suns 2 years, died after ingesting one button cell of a remote control. After days of agony in the hospital, the child died from severe internal injuries caused by battery acid.

The quiet county of Staffordshire, in the West Midlands region, in England, a few months ago was shaken by the tragic news of the death of a 2-year-old girl.

The facts, to be exact, date back to last March. Stacey Niklin, the mother of the two-year-old girl, was at work when she received the alarming phone call from her eldest daughter. The girl warned her, in tears, that her little sister was not well and that he was vomiting blood.

Crazy and desperate the race to Royal Stoke University Hospital of Stoke-on-Trent, where a team of doctors took charge of the child and tried in every way to save her life.

The first to visit and understand what had happened was the pediatrician Anna Piggot. Harper-Lee Farnthorpe had mistakenly swallowed a button cell the size of a 5-cent coin. The same child had then ejected the battery, but theacid released by the same had provoked very serious injuries to the esophagus and internal organs. Wounds which then worsened and resulted fatal after a few days of agony.

Harper-Lee Farnthorpe death investigation opened

British investigators have opened an investigation into the death of little Harper-Lee Farnthorpe. After the necessary remarks and the declarations also by the mother of the child, it was reached the conclusion that it was a accident.

A few days after the baby’s death, the mother found the remote controller in the house and noticed that one of the batteries was missing from its slot. He promptly contacted the investigators who notified the whole thing.

The Staffordshire Safeguarding Children Board wanted to launch a appeal to all parents of young children. He urged them to pay close attention to all appliances powered by button batteries.