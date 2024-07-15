The search for Ramesh Ganegedaram, a 23-year-old Sri Lankan, one of the two boys who disappeared yesterday afternoon in the waters of the Brenta in Campo San Martino, in the province of Padua, resumed this morning.

Yesterday, around 11pm, firefighter divers found, at a depth of about 4 metres, the body of Stefan Bodgan Cristoiu, the thirty-year-old who had dived into the river to try to save the 23-year-old who was struggling in the whirlpools of the river, whose current at that point is strong, which is why swimming is prohibited.

What happened

According to the reconstruction, the 23-year-old had dived in to get wet, leaving his girlfriend on the shore. At a certain point he could no longer touch the bottom and began to flounder. Nearby, a 30-year-old Romanian who was playing with a ball with some friends threw himself in when he saw the situation, reached him and apparently even managed to grab him by the hand but not to pull him towards himself and drag him to the shore, ending up exhausted himself trying to fight the current.