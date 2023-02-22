Purists may not be thrilled that Ferrari is selling an SUV, but they’ll be happy choosing to go for a full-fat V12. And not only fans of the brand, the tax authorities will also appreciate the choice. Dutch buyers are allowed to pay a significant blow to BPM because of an emission of 393 grams of CO2 per kilometer, more than four times more than, for example, a Toyota Yaris.

In the Netherlands, the tax on cars depends on the CO2 emissions per kilometre. The higher the emissions, the higher the amount per gram of CO2 will be. In the case of the Ferrari Purosangue you can count on more than 110,000 euros BPM. With a stated fuel consumption (which is even higher in real life) of 7.3 liters per 100 kilometers, drivers will pay enough fuel taxes.

The Dutch price of the Ferrari Purosangue

Earlier, Ferrari already gave an indicative price of 390,000 euros for the home market. In the Netherlands, the aforementioned BPM must therefore be added on top of that. When the Purosangue is briefly in the Netherlands in December last year, we learn that the Dutch price of the Ferrari Purosangue is at least 504,930 euros. It may be that it is now slightly more expensive due to the changes in the BPM rates, this question is still outstanding at Kroymans.

Incidentally, no one will pay 504,000 euros for the Ferrari SUV. The copy in the photos, for example, already costs 622,912 euros. This is due to options such as carbon fiber center caps, a carbon fiber front spoiler, a leather dashboard and a sports exhaust. If you check some options at Ferrari, things go very quickly. Incidentally, there are currently no Purosangues with a Dutch license plate and you cannot order the SUV for the time being.

Is the Ferrari Purosangue the most expensive SUV?

It is a change of penny in the highest segment. The second contender for the title of the most expensive SUV in the Netherlands is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. These have also risen in price slightly in recent years. In 2023 you will pay 509,862 euros for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge in the Netherlands. For simplicity’s sake, let’s say the two are tied for first place.

To drive, the Cullinan and Purosangue will be polar opposites, but they have more in common technically than you might think. The Rolls-Royce also has a V12, only the English SUV has two turbos. And also at Rolls you can let the price go through the roof with options. With the Cullinan you can also choose a rear seat instead of two seats in the back.

The Purosangue is the ‘first Jeep from Ferrari’

We sometimes hear people say that it is the ‘first Jeep from Ferrari’, but that is of course not correct, because Jeep is a brand name. We may call it the brand’s first SUV, but Ferrari is not allowed to do that either. According to Ferrari, the Purosangue is a four-seat sports car. Just so you know.