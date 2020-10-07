Amid a tense border standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that India is a peaceful nation and believes that indigenous defense capability is the foundation of ‘lasting peace’. While addressing the group of foreign ambassadors digitally at the upcoming Aero India exhibition, Singh also mentioned all the reforms taken by the government to make India a manufacturing hub for important weapons systems.The Defense Minister said, ‘We are a peace loving country. We are committed to peace and stability worldwide. We are committed to the belief that self-reliance and indigenous defense capability are the foundation of lasting peace. ‘ According to officials, ambassadors, mission heads and defense officials from more than 75 countries attended the online conference.

Presenting India as an attractive destination for investment in the field of defense manufacturing, the Defense Minister said, “To make this world more safe, peaceful and prosperous place, join hands and make our natural alliance in a purposeful and progressive way We need to remove the obstacles coming in the way of making.

Referring to the power that India possesses in defense manufacturing, Rajnath Singh said that his country is determined to make it to the top 5 countries in the field of defense and aerospace. “We are one of the few countries in the world that produces fourth generation fighter aircraft, nuclear submarines, main battle tanks and intercontinental ballistic missiles,” Singh said.

Appealing to the ambassadors to encourage the defense manufacturers and policy makers of their respective countries to join Aero India, he said that the event is an important platform for the aerospace industry to explore business potential. Considered Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition, ‘Aero India’ will take place in Bengaluru from February 3 to 7 next year.