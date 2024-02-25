DMatthias Lapp's grandparents founded the Lapp family business in Stuttgart in 1959; his father and uncle developed it into a world market leader from the Baden-Württemberg state capital. The 41-year-old manager, who has been head of Lapp for almost a year and a half, currently has great doubts as to whether the future development of the specialist for power, data and control cables will take place in southwest Germany. “As entrepreneurs, we are no longer free to do business here,” says Matthias Lapp in an interview with the FAZ – and criticizes the requirements that companies have to deal with.

For the Lapp boss, Menetekel is a logistics center in Ludwigsburg, which the company began planning more than three years ago. Nothing has been built yet, nothing has been approved yet. “We’re not canceling anything, we’re going to build, but we don’t know when,” says Lapp. “Because of the general conditions, this project will be our last project in Germany for the time being – we in the family agree on that.”