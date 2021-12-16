A Covid buffer also for vaccinated people who want to participate in major events “is absolutely there as a precautionary form”. The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, a professor at the University of Milan, approves the hypothesis put forward by the president of the Health Council and coordinator of the CTS, Franco Locatelli, in the event of a further rise in the contagion curve.

A decision that, according to the expert, does not diminish the value of the vaccine or the super Green pass: “The Super green pass is needed, but the Delta variant is already needed, and now the Omicron is even worse – specifies Pregliasco at Adnkronos Salute – it can create a heavy situation, so I believe that this is absolutely important as a precaution and the prospect of a squeeze is essential. ”