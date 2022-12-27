Swabs at the airport for those landing on a flight from China: the specter of Covid returns to Malpensa, after the news from Asia on the sharp increase in cases of infection.

Since yesterday, December 26, at the request of the Insubria Ats, passengers have been tested for Sars-Cov-2. Malpensa is the only airport in Europe to have adopted this precaution, even for those who simply have to stop and leave.

The same structure, with a notice published on the homepage of its website in which reference is made to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “Travel Safely” for further information, communicated that the regulation is “immediately valid” and will remain in force until 30 January 2023.

The Lombardy Region specified for the avoidance of doubt that it is not an obligation, but “a proposal that can be accepted or not”, because there is no ordinance from President Attilio Fontana, nor a ministerial decree: “Yes it is only a precautionary measure to see who is positive and to study the variants circulating in China ”.

According to calculations by the British research company Airfinity there would be at least 5,000 deaths and over a million infections a day, numbers that have also led Japan to take precautions: from 30 December Covid tests to visitors from mainland China, while the European Union for now, it does not plan to return to containment measures for travellers.

Among the virologists who ask for more attention is Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Hospital in Genoa: “Three years later we are in a situation in which I never imagined I would find myself. If we want to avoid recovering a mutated Sars-CoV-2 we must intervene immediately: checks are needed on all flights from China, travel restrictions, a molecular swab on passengers in the 24 hours prior to departure or quarantine on arrival with a molecular test to get out of it. otherwise those arriving must not circulate. It would be a measure that should be taken, not by Italy alone, but by all of Europe. And not for a month, but for 6”.

“I have never been an alarmist – he adds – but now I say that we must raise a barrier to protect ourselves from what is happening in China, where an unprecedented new wave of Covid is underway and on which there is censorship”.