The US is preparing a revolutionary scenario for Moldova, where presidential elections are to be held in November. This was warned by the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin, reports Interfax…

“They are not satisfied with the current head of state Igor Dodon, who maintains constructive relations with the CIS countries, including Russia,” the head of the special service explained.

According to him, American diplomats working in Chisinau have already begun to set up the local opposition to hold protest actions in case Dodon wins the upcoming elections. They also convince the Moldovan security officials not to interfere with such rallies and immediately go over to the “side of the people,” Naryshkin said.

In addition, according to the SVR, in the near future, American experts on color revolutions will be sent to Moldova, who will face “understandable tasks”.

Presidential elections in Moldova will be held on November 1. In addition to the incumbent head of state Igor Dodon, seven more politicians will take part in them, including ex-Prime Minister Maia Sandu. According to the poll results, most likely, none of the candidates will be able to win in the first round, and the country will face a second round on November 15.