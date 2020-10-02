Searching for informants abroad is a very difficult job for intelligence due to the secrecy of such people. Major General of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), retired Yuri Kobaladze, told Lente.ru about this.

“Intelligence is interested in people who are carriers of secrets, but it is very difficult to approach them. This is the art of intelligence – to find such people and attract them to cooperate. All intelligence services in the world are engaged in this, ”Kobaladze said.

The general also assessed the situation with espionage cases in Russia. “There have always been cases of espionage, both in the Soviet and post-Soviet times. I don’t see more of them this year, ”he said.

Earlier, Kobaladze said that the task of the Russian SVR does not include spying on journalists, both Russian and foreign.

