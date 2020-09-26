Russian intelligence is not directly involved in the events taking place in neighboring Belarus, but is collecting information about the reaction to Belarusian events around the world. Major General of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), retired Yuri Kobaladze, told Lente.ru about this.

Related materials Atomic spy Soviet spy revealed the main military secret of the United States and helped the USSR create an atomic bomb

“In the 90s, an agreement was signed between the intelligence services of the former Soviet republics, which provided for the ignorance of intelligence activities on the territory of these states,” Kobaladze said.

Earlier, the general said that the main targets of Russian intelligence officers abroad today are all data on possible threats to Russia’s security.

As part of the special project “Scouts who changed history” “Lenta.ru” tells about Soviet intelligence officers who found themselves in the center of the most important events in world history. Few people know that during the Second World War and the half-century confrontation between the USSR and the United States, the fate of mankind was decided not only by the leaders of states, but also by individual members of the special services. Intelligence and espionage became the most effective weapon in the struggle between the two superpowers, and the Soviet secret services turned into a real nightmare for their colleagues from NATO countries.