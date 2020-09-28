All modern digital technologies are used in the work of Russian intelligence at the level of daily staff work, as well as to maintain communication and transfer information. Major General of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), retired Yuri Kobaladze, told Lente.ru about this.

“Nevertheless, the cornerstone at all times has been and remains undercover intelligence, that is, the acquisition of sources that can report classified information. None, even the most advanced technologies, will replace a person and his capabilities, ”Kobaladze noted.

Earlier, the general said that the work of Western intelligence services against Russia, be it the American CIA or British intelligence, is not a secret to anyone: in the West they do not hide the fact that Russia and China are of paramount importance to them.

