The incident with Aleksey Navalny, who, according to German experts, was a victim of poisoning, dealt a blow to Russia’s image. Major General of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), retired Yuri Kobaladze, told Lente.ru about this.

“Whoever poisoned Navalny or not, in any case, this situation brought significant image losses to Russia,” Kobaladze said.

In the first two days after Navalny became ill during the flight, doctors from the Omsk hospital helped him. They also introduced him to an artificial coma. On August 22, the patient was sent to a Berlin clinic.

On September 2, the German government announced that military toxicologists had found traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body and called on the Russian government to respond to this information. Russian doctors claimed they had not identified any poisons. In September, Navalny was brought out of a coma and discharged from the clinic. Rehabilitation will take several weeks, after which he plans to return to Russia.

