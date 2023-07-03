SVR: US handed over rockets with toxic substances to the “Islamic State” in Syria

The US authorities handed over to the militants of the terrorist organization “Islamic state” (ISIS banned in Russia) in Syria, rockets with toxic substances and are preparing provocations with chemical weapons in order to discredit the authorities of the republic. This was stated by the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Russia Sergey Naryshkin, the quote leads RIA News.