MO: soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the deployment point of the DRG of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the borders of the Kursk region

On Tuesday, March 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of the deployment point of a sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near the borders of the Kursk region – in the village of Ryzhevka, Sumy region. According to the defense department, Russian military personnel attacked the enemy using aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module.

In addition, reconnaissance of the West group of troops discovered saboteurs near the Belgorod region – they were in a forest in the border region of Ukraine.

With a high-precision pre-emptive strike, the group's units promptly destroyed concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment. Russian Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense noted that Ukrainian DRGs do not stop attempting to break into the Belgorod region, but Russian military personnel do not allow them into the country. Thus, near the village of Kozinka, saboteurs lost up to 40 people, two infantry fighting vehicles and three cars. They were attacked with the help of aviation and artillery.

Putin announced the failure of attempts to break through saboteurs across the Russian border

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that all attempts by the DRG to break into the country failed. The Russian leader described those who tried to attack the state border as saboteurs, mercenaries and “all sorts of scum.” He pointed out that the owners abandon traitors to Russia like meat.

The President also instructed FSB officers to search for and punish those who join the DRG. He called on the intelligence service not to forget the traitors and bring them to justice without a statute of limitations.

Ukrainian soldiers spoke about the effectiveness of Russian glide bombs

According to Business Insider, Russian troops have recently been intensively using glide bombs in Kupyansk, east of Artemovsk and in Rabotino. This weapon prevents the Ukrainian Armed Forces from holding the defense.

“These bombs completely destroy any position. After at least one of them hits, all that remains of any building or structure is a crater,” said Maxim Zhorin, a soldier of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Ukrainian army.

A Ukrainian soldier with the call sign Lemur, who is fighting in Kupyansk, confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are barely able to hold the line, “let alone move forward.”

In the USA and Britain, gliding bombs were called destructive for the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

British analyst Alexander Merkouris said that planning aerial bombs of the Russian Armed Forces effectively destroy fortified areas of Ukrainian troops and cause great damage to the enemy.

The glide bombs that Russian aircraft drop on the Ukrainian Armed Forces pose a threat, no matter how hard the Ukrainian military tries to dig in Alexander Mercouris British analyst

He emphasized that the new fortifications of Kyiv in the Donbass and Kharkov region can no longer withstand the impact of one and a half ton shells. Ammunition played an important role in taking control of Avdiivka, the analyst concluded.

According to the US-based portal Business Insider, Russian glide bombs FAB-250, FAB-500 and FAB-1500 not only destroy the defenses of the Ukrainian army, but also undermine the morale of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers.

In turn, columnist for the American Forbes magazine David Ax noted that Ukraine will never be able to surpass Russia in the number of gliding bombs dropped.