Baza: SVO member Dzhabrailov died in a police station in Makhachkala

A participant in the special military operation (SVO) Akhmed Dzhabrailov died in a police station in Makhachkala. This was reported by Baza in its Telegram-channel.

According to the publication, 48-year-old Dzhabrailov was detained on July 9. The police were called by passersby – according to them, the man was intoxicated and running around the roof with a knife. When detained, he resisted and was taken to the duty station of the police department for the Sovietsky District.

According to footage from a CCTV camera installed in the department, two security officers stayed with Dzhabrailov at first. The detainee was not feeling well: he slid off the seats and lay on the floor, the police officers tried to give him water to drink.

A few minutes later, one of the officers put his knee on Dzhabrailov, Baza writes. Later, when the detainee began to resist, he was held by four police officers: two of them kneeled on Dzhabrailov’s back, while the others hit him with a stun gun and stepped on his feet.

Soon the SVO member stopped showing signs of life. The police report, as Baza writes, states that an ambulance was called for Dzhabrailov at 18:07. Judging by the video, the medics entered the office at 18:21, at which time they confirmed the death of the detainee.

The chairman of the public monitoring commission of Dagestan, Shamil Khadulaev, believes that the police officers “wittingly or unwittingly killed Dzhabrailov in the Sovietsky District Department of Internal Affairs.” “He is unwell, he is lying on his stomach, his hands behind his back. What kind of idiot do you have to be to press on him with your knees, and even being such a healthy officer?” He is kicking his legs, he is unwell, and another officer is “calming” him with a stun gun,” he wrote in Telegram.

