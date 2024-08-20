Alaudinov predicted the end of the SVO in a couple of months

An associate of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Major General Apti Alaudinov, named an approximate date for the end of the fighting in the Kursk region. The head of the special forces “Akhmat” believes that by that time the special military operation (SVO) as a whole may be over.

I think that in the next two or three months all this will be completely finished, and not only in the Kursk direction, but in the entire North-Eastern Military District. Apti Alaudinov head of the special forces “Akhmat”

In early July, Alaudinov also said that Russia would complete the SVO in the fall of 2024. Moreover, according to him, Kiev also understands this. “I absolutely do not back down from my words: I believe that this [2024] “The year will end with a victory for Russia,” he noted.

In June, the general reported that “both the enemy and we are preparing for our decisive battle today.”

Apti Alaudinov. Photo: Alexander Reka / TASS

Alaudinov reported a halt in the advancement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

The head of the Akhmat special forces also said on Tuesday, August 20, that Russian military personnel stopped the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region.

As the major general specified, the Akhmat special forces, servicemen of the 810th Marine Brigade, the 30th Regiment and the 2nd Special Forces Brigade are conducting “the systematic destruction of the enemy, which has already been stopped.”

Head of Akhmat special forces named reasons for Ukraine’s attack on Russian region

According to Alaudinov, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Kursk region in order to force Russia to abandon its operations in the SVO zone.

According to their plans, it was supposed to happen that we would expand as much as possible, and that Russia would completely abandon its actions in other areas of military contact. Apti Alaudinov head of the special forces “Akhmat”

In addition, the military leader is convinced that the operation was directed from the US and UK. “This breakthrough, which was supposed to bring us to our knees, was stifled,” said Kadyrov’s ally.