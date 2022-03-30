Just a few days ago, Azarenka surprised by announcing that she is temporarily stopping her professional career, alleging that she is “living a moment of extreme stress.” Now, she has been another famous player on the WTA circuit, Elina Svitolina, who has also confirmed that she will stop for a while. The Ukrainian has made many headlines in recent weeks, especially for her actions against the Russian invasion of her country.

However, her level on the track has not been the best, being eliminated at the first change in both Indian Wells and Miami. “It’s been a tough couple of months for me, not only mentally, but also physically. I’ve been having a hard time with my back for a while, and the pain hasn’t allowed me to prepare well for tournaments.”Svitolina commented on her Twitter account. “Meanwhile, I have watched with great pain what is happening in Ukraine and seeing how people defend our country has pushed me to continue on track.”continued the Ukrainian.

“Now, my body can’t take it anymore, and I need to rest. I’m sad to announce that I will miss the Billie Jean King Cup. and one of my favorite tournaments in Europe. But I am sure that we will see each other soon, thank you for your support in this challenging period, “the tennis player concluded to announce her break.