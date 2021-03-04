Dmitry Svishchev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, Honored Coach of the Russian Federation, appreciated the decision of the Haas Formula 1 team to paint the car in the colors of the Russian flag.

Let’s remind, earlier the American Haas team presented the car for the new season “Forumula-1”, painted in white, blue and red.

The MP said that he considers this decision to be very correct and patriotic.

“We know that our country is prohibited from using the flag at the World Championships and the Olympics. “Formula 1” is a professional sport, and it is very good that our rider will compete in such a car, painted in the national flag, “he said.

Svishchev also stressed that Formula 1 is watched all over the world, and it is great that the Russian flag will be seen at the international grand prix.