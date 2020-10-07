Former presidential candidate in Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has been put on the federal wanted list in Russia under one of the articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This was announced on Wednesday, October 7, by a law enforcement source to Lente.ru.

The relevant information is posted on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia – all data on the person put on the wanted list fully coincide with the data of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. At the same time, the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, according to which Tikhanovskaya was put on the wanted list, is not specified.

“Tikhanovskaya is wanted under the agreement on legal assistance concluded between Russia and Belarus. According to it, if a person is put on the wanted list in one of the countries of the treaty, he is automatically put on the wanted list in the second country, ”the source said.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s wanted card Screenshot: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

The day before, on October 6, Tikhanovskaya met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and said that the opposition expects financial support, assistance to independent media and civic organizations to overcome the political crisis in the country.

On September 30, it was reported that Tikhanovskaya began to form a “shadow government.” According to her, she continues to unite all democratic forces to overcome the political crisis in the country and hold new presidential elections.