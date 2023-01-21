Svetlana Tijanóvskaya never wanted to know anything about politics, much less dedicate herself to it. This former English teacher took care of her children until the 2020 presidential election in Belarus turned her life upside down. Everything happened to her: her husband was jailed and she became a successful candidate who had to flee the country the day after the elections, harassed by the Aleksandr Lukashenko regime. Tijanóvskaya still considers herself an ordinary woman, but in two and a half years she has traveled tens of thousands of kilometers and sat down with the most important leaders in the West to rally support for the cause of a democratic Belarus.

The regime, which underestimated her candidacy, now sees her as public enemy number one and since last Tuesday, has tried her in absentia along with other opponents, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski. She is accused of treason and attempt to seize power, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Tijanóvskaya denounces that the regime detains 17 people a day; not only dissidents, but also their partners, lawyers, and even those who oppose the war in Ukraine. In her case, she is convinced that “the judge will issue the sentence ordered,” as she explains through audio. “She has nothing to do with justice: it is a farce, a revenge”, she settles her.

Tijanóvskaya’s story begins when video blogger and activist Sergei Tijanovski, her husband, ran for the 2020 presidential election against Lukashenko, in power since 1994. Tikhanovski was arrested and barred from the presidential race. She says that out of love, she decided to introduce herself in his place. She achieved an unprecedented mobilization, with the support of the other two candidacies, whose heads of list had also been neutralized.

The elections opened a deep crack in the Lukashenko regime, which was touched by a catastrophic management of the pandemic. The authoritarian leader claimed victory in the elections, which the international community considered fraudulent. Citizens came out en masse to protest and the regime exhibited the repression of which it is capable, with more than 35,000 detainees and several deaths among the protesters. Lukashenko was left isolated by the West, with Russian President Vladimir Putin as his only ally.

In those campaign days of the summer of 2020, Tijanóvskaya was a rookie at everything. She allowed herself to be advised, because she knew her limits. She had never given a rally, nor a press conference. And she certainly wasn’t prepared for the interrogation the day after the election. She has never spoken about what happened, only that she was forced to flee the country within hours. It was either that or go to prison and lose her children.

Tijanóvskaya, 40, has repeated a thousand times that she does not consider herself a politician. She was born in Mikasevichi, near the Ukraine and studied pedagogy in Brest. As a child, she spent her summers in Ireland participating in programs for children affected by Chernobyl. She learned English there and later worked for a time as a teacher of this language.

In two and a half years he has experienced a profound metamorphosis. She has gained in self-confidence as she has overcome betrayals and disappointments. She has studied and learned a lot about diplomacy, international relations, and economics. Belarusian political scientist Tatsiana Chulitskaya, who works at Vilnius University and Manchester Metropolitan and knows her well, believes that she “definitely, she is already a politician and she thinks like a politician.” She “she has become the most experienced Belarusian diplomat,” she says by phone.

Tijanóvskaya considers herself the representative of the Belarusians, but does not want to govern the country of 9.4 million inhabitants. She alone, no less, she wants to give him a democratic election, which she will not run. With an often serious, serious gesture, she feels the responsibility of those who have suffered reprisals rest on her shoulders. Of the tortured Of the around 1,500 political prisoners imprisoned in deplorable conditions. She is burdened with the collective tragedy of Belarusians, and with her own drama as a mother raising her children, aged seven and 12, alone and in exile in Vilnius, always surrounded by a security team, while her husband, already sentenced to 18 years, faces new charges.

In exile and among the opposition there have been some divisions. There are those who criticize her for raising funds without apparent results. Some are disappointed. “Everyone has been waiting for him to come up with a plan to overthrow the dictator,” explains Ruslan Szoszyn, a journalist for the Polish daily rzeczpospolita, who has written a book about her and the Belarusian opposition. “But it is not easy because it has neither an army, nor tanks, nor planes. Their weapons are words, ”she adds in an exchange of messages.

Tijanóvskaya does not give up in her efforts to meet with world leaders and participate in international platforms, such as the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, to warn that the situation is worsening in her country, dragged into the war in Ukraine by Lukashenko. She also works with underground groups in Belarus, while preparing the technical foundations for the transition to democracy, with electoral laws, a new Constitution and economic reforms. She misses the life before, the last summer she spent with her husband. But she is no longer that woman, she is now the face of Belarus that cries out for democracy, the one that tries to finish cracking the regime.

