Lieutenant Colonel Andriy Nevydanchuk had already seen the end up close, he had felt the breath of death on his neck when a Russian missile hit the military base where he was stationed in Mykolaiv. It was one of the control rooms of Ukrainian military logistics in the South, where the fighting has gotten much more vicious in recent weeks. The officer was in fact responsible for supplying the troops at the front with weapons, ammunition and war material. Andriy and his men had survived the attack and moved to a much more secluded location, difficult to detect by Moscow’s spy drones. And instead at three in the morning on July 17, the umpteenth rain of missiles arrived on Mykolaiv, two hit the shelter, pulverizing it and sucking it into the hellish abyss caused by the explosion. There was no escape for the lieutenant colonel and his team.

We met Andriy in April, on his happiest day, that of his marriage to the love of his life, Svetlana Kniaziuk. She, who speaks Italian, helped many compatriots to escape from Kiev in the first days of the bombing, and she had taken refuge in Rome where she dreamed of living with her husband. “When the war is over we would like to go to Rome,” Svetlana told us on her wedding day. Their marriage was fleeting, like the several thousand celebrated in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. Nothing as dreamed of, that is a trip to Europe and a toast in the Eternal City. Yet that day the bombed-out southern city had acquired an aura of magic, thanks to the shining faiths on the finger of the newlyweds. He in camouflage, she in a pink dress with a white veil. “If it hadn’t been for the war today we would have left for the honeymoon in Italy without bombs, sirens and missiles,” said Andriy. While Svetlana explained the choice of love after three years of engagement: “A sign of hope in these tragic moments, every day I fear for the life of my husband and my family”. The next morning Andriy (for us it was Andrea) gave us an appointment right at that base, the first to be targeted by Vladimir Putin’s missiles. From there we departed embedded with a trusted collaborator of his, an iron sergeant resembling Chuck Norris, towards the Russian-controlled Kherson Front. A mission close to the front lines that culminated with the launch of Grad by the forces of Moscow which forced us to repair in an Orthodox church, the only building left standing in the desolate moor of Shevchenkove. The pope, with his eyes wide open at our incursion, clung to us in prayer to find refuge in the bunker of faith, while the iron sergeant, with a cynical grin, told us: “This is nothing compared to what will happen in the next months”. An easy premonition given the rain of missiles to which the disputed area between Mykolaiv and Kherson is subjected almost every night. Like that of July 17. «I had seen him on video call at 11 am evening. I was in Civitavecchia. He was calm as always – says Svetlana -. The next day I woke up early with a strange foreboding – explains the widow -. I immediately started calling him on both cell phones. One rang, but none answered. I looked for everyone, in the end they told me that his refuge had been hit in full. Only rubble remained, the slightest chance that someone had survived. ‘

The war bride runs to the nearest church and throws herself on the altar: “I prayed a lot, begged God that he wasn’t dead.” Then the tragic confirmation when they extract the body of Andriy, 34 years old recently. Pain alternates with anger: “The spies, someone informed the Russians by sending the exact location.” Basists, fifth columns, saboteurs, traitors, this too is the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. “Happy bride on April 20, widow three months later,” repeats Svetlana who runs to Ukraine, forced to go through the harrowing procedure of recognizing the torn bodies. “He still had his head, his legs, his arms, but his face was devastated. He was horrible. ‘ Then the funeral in Khmelnytskyy, a city between Kiev and Lviv. “Please tell our story – she repeats on the phone – tell me that the Russians ripped my heart out.” Svetlana thinks she can’t make it, swallowed by the darkness of despair and the unbridgeable emptiness. From where however she emerges, faintly, a light. “Andriy wanted a baby, we were trying. I want to adopt a war orphan, I want him to grow up in Italy, I want to give him my husband’s name and surname, I want to do it for him and for our love ».