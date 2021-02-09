Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova managed to reach the second round of the Australian Open – the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, informs TASS…

On Tuesday, February 9, the 35-year-old athlete beat her rival from the Czech Republic Barbora Strytsova. The meeting, which took place in Melbourne, ended with a score of 6: 2, 6: 2. The fight lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes.

In the second round match, the Russian woman will play with the representative of Switzerland Belinda Benchich, who had previously defeated American Lauren Davis in three sets.

Kuznetsova is now 37th in the ranking of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

Earlier it was reported that the tennis player from Russia Veronika Kudermetova for the first time in her career won the match at the Australian Open, beating the Ukrainian Martha Kostyuk.

Meanwhile, Russian Daniil Medvedev led the championship race at the start of the ATP.