The well-known Russian model and TV presenter Svetlana Bondarchuk revealed her alcohol limit for the evening in her personal Telegram channel. In response to a subscriber’s question, she stated about willingness to drink a bottle of champagne at a time.

“How much alcohol can you drink in an evening?” the follower asked the celebrity. “Watch what. Let’s clarify. If it’s champagne, I can easily drink a bottle. If this is a Negroni cocktail, then from a couple of glasses I will have fun, and by the third there will be a question. But in general, I am strong, ”said the model.

Earlier, 54-year-old Bondarchuk posted a photo in a transparent dress and delighted netizens.