TV presenter Svetlana Bondarchuk announced the birth of her son Peter

Russian TV presenter Svetlana Bondarchuk announced the birth of her son. The celebrity posted social networks photo with a small child.

“And six months ago, our son was born. Petr Sergeevich Kharchenko. Congratulations,” she captioned the post.

This news shocked Bondarchuk’s subscribers. Fans emotionally reacted to her post and congratulated the TV presenter on the replenishment.

Bondarchuk in August 2020 married producer and photographer Sergei Kharchenko. The couple met at a party at a mutual friend’s. Kharchenko approached the TV presenter and asked for her phone number. According to the journalist, she was in no hurry to tie the knot again. The star lived for 25 years with director Fyodor Bondarchuk. The couple has two common children.

In early August, Svetlana Bondarchuk showed candid photos from the rest. The celebrity starred on the beach in a green bikini of the domestic brand Lavarice, which consisted of a top with cups connected by a metal ring and shorts with a low waist. In turn, fans appreciated her appearance in the comments.