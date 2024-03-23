Actor Svetlakov: they barricaded the entrances to the corridor with chairs

Russian actor and TV presenter Sergei Svetlakov spoke about his experience during the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall. His words were published by TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak in her Telegram-channel.

According to him, the terrorists entered the hall from the amphitheater, above which the boxes are located. Svetlakov was in one of them. Many, hearing the shots, ran to the stage, and the actor and his companions ran out into a narrow corridor. As a result, a group of 20-30 people formed in the corridor.

After all the spectators had left the boxes, the manager closed the exits, since there was a danger that terrorists would come in from there. Then Svetlakov and several other people decided to barricade the entrances to the corridor with chairs and sofas. “Here was probably the most terrible moment – the sounds of shooting died down and after a pause, the door to the corridor, opposite which my friend and I and my niece Masha were, began to break open,” he said. However, it turned out to be other spectators who were also looking for a way out.

After this, “strong, stinking smoke poured out,” and about 15-20 minutes had passed since the start of the terrorist attack. As Svetlakov reported, the manager suggested opening several doors and running up the stairs as a group through the foyer. “Everyone agreed and began to move in silence, the women took off their heels, there was no strong panic,” the actor gave the details. Having descended, the spectators found themselves in a smoke-filled foyer. There, another Crocus employee showed them with signs that they should not run through the center.

Once on the street, Svetlakov and his companions ran several kilometers without clothes to the place where the car of the actor’s wife, who was late for the concert, was parked. “Today I found the name of the girl who was not at a loss and really helped everyone – Sofia Meyer. Thanks her! She's a hero. Condolences to all those affected. It was hell,” added Svetlakov.

The shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert hall occurred on the evening of March 22, 2024. Men in camouflage opened fire from machine guns before the concert of the Picnic group. After this, a fire started in the building; almost 13 thousand square meters were engulfed in flames.