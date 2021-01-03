The Sverdlovsk newspaper “Berezovsky Rabochy” on its pages instead of the TV program of the channel “Russia 1” published an advice to Russians to watch less programs of Vladimir Solovyov. Attention was drawn to this by the “Rise” edition.

As noted, the corresponding issue of the newspaper was released on December 29, 2020. “The supplier did not provide the program of the Russia 1 TV channel. Well, maybe it’s for the best. Smaller Soloviev – healthier sleep! ” – said in the text, placed in the column, which was originally allocated for the TV program.

The editor-in-chief of Berezovsky Rabochy, Sergei Stukov, explained to Rise that he had deliberately placed such an appeal in the publication, since he had not received the necessary data from Rossiya 1, and the printing house threatened to refuse to print the entire circulation. “I came up with the text at 2 am, when the printing house threatened not to print the newspaper if I don’t hand it over immediately,” Stukov noted.

In late December, the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM) published the results of a poll in which Russians named the most popular journalist in 2020. Soloviev became the leader with six percent of the vote. The presenter thanked the fans in response and emphasized that the audience trusted not only and not so much him as the guests of the programs.