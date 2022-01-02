S.he is a rising star. She gained her first experience as Lisa Brück in the daily RTL soap opera “Unter uns”: The actress Svenja Jung, born in 1993 in the small community of Weroth in the Westerwald, now lives in Berlin and makes films such as Andreas Steinhöfels “Die Mitte der Welt” and “A Gschicht über d’Lieb” by Peter Evers. For this she was honored with the Bavarian Film Prize 2018 as the best young actress. On January 3rd, 4th and 5th she can be seen in the ZDF three-part series “Der Palast”. It is about a German-German family story about the Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin.

What do you eat for breakfast?

I’ll have a cappuccino first. Then I eat porridge, in which I cut apples and bananas.

Where do you buy your clothes?

I buy a lot of second-hand goods, preferably from Soeur on Marienburger Strasse in Berlin, or from the film set, i.e. things that I wore when I was shooting.

What’s the oldest item of clothing in your closet?

An orange sweater from my dad. I often put it on when I want to cuddle up. It’s actually too big for me, but I feel safe in it. My sister had it for a long time, but I stole it from her.

When was the last time you wrote a handwritten letter?

I often write letters to the larger self, but also to my parents or friends, whom I then don’t send. You are more of an outlet for my emotions. Kind of like a diary.

Which book has impressed you the most in your life?

Benedict Wells’ novel “The End of Loneliness”. Funnily enough, I’m going to a reading by Wells tonight where he will present his book, Hard Land.

How do you find out about world events?

Through newspapers, I have subscribed to Spiegel und Zeit, and gladly via the daily news in 100 seconds. But you also get a lot on Instagram. However, I try not to follow too many social media channels, I think that would drive me crazy. For example, I’m not on Twitter or TikTok.

What’s your favorite small talk topic?

I like to talk about traveling and tell where I’ve been and where I’d like to go, and I also ask where other people have been. You learn a lot about people, and it’s often an inspiration for me too.

What was the last movie you cried at?

I cry all the time watching movies. Most recently on “Der Rausch” with Mads Mikkelsen. A great film with a very sad background. Director Thomas Vinterberg’s daughter, who played one of the roles, died in a car accident four days after filming began.



Had to dance in November to redeem a lost bet: Svenja Jung with Heino Ferch in the “Wetten, dass …” anniversary show

:



Image: dpa



Are You Superstitious?

I always take fortune cookies when I go out to eat Chinese. I also believe that the wishes of every lost eyelash and every burned-up falling star will come true. And at some point a friend told me that you shouldn’t go under scaffolding because it would bring bad luck. I really hate that she said that: every time this accidentally happens to me, I turn around and go under again and then around the outside because I believe that this is how it can be undone.

What can you laugh about?

That sounds a bit nerdy now: There is a Harry Potter piss by Coldmirror on YouTube. My little sister Christian, who is also my double in “The Palace”, knows all of the things by heart. When she plays one of the dialogues for me, I completely bend down with laughter.

Your favorite first names?

Malou and Oscar.

Are you taking a lunch break?

Only when I’m on the set. You take a break there. Otherwise I’m not the lunch break type. I don’t eat anything until the evening after breakfast.

In which country would you most like to live?

Right now I really want France. I love the language, the fashion. I see myself sitting in a café in Bordeaux, reading a book, drinking a cappuccino.

What is never missing in your fridge?

Oat milk. I think I only drink coffee because I’m an adult and you do it that way as an adult. Actually, I would prefer to just drink milk foam. I don’t drink cow’s milk because it’s not good for the environment or the climate.

Do you feel freer with or without a car?

Without. I dont have a car. I only use a van that I can sleep in if I drive further away.

What is your greatest talent?

I am very direct. And I can say “Ene mene muh” as a very long rhyme in Finnish. I’m a little proud of that.

What do you do when it is unreasonable?

I set the alarm clock to be late. When I’m picked up at five in the morning, he rings at 4.55, although I know it would be better to get up earlier to wake up. All my time management is totally unreasonable.

Which historical person would you like to meet?

Astrid Lindgren.

Do you wear jewelry? And a watch?

No. I’m losing everything Because of this, my family and friends stopped giving me jewelry. If so, then nothing expensive. I misplace clocks myself and can’t find them again.

Do you have a favorite fragrance?

Lavender.

What was your best holiday experience?

Two years ago I celebrated New Year’s Eve with my loved ones. We had rented a small house in Denmark for this, which was wonderful, wonderful. It was by the sea, it was cold, but comfortably warm inside.

What was the last concert you were at?

At a piano concert in the Piano Salon Christophori in Wedding.

Fortunately, what are you missing?

I am currently looking for a long-term apartment. In Berlin. So please feel free to contact me!

What do you have for dinner

Apple juice spritzer. And sometimes a glass of red wine.