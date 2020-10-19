We all know that. Sometimes at a certain moment you have the feeling that you have already experienced or dreamed of the same situation. It’s only a fraction of a second and it has nothing to do with unearthly fuss. But it’s still astonishing every time. How must HSV keeper now Sven Ulreich felt last Saturday?
Because there he was with his new club, HSV, on the lawn of the Ronhof. For the second time in his career. In the 2012/13 season he traveled to the Bundesliga duel (15th matchday) with VfB Stuttgart. At that time, the Swabians (just like HSV the day before yesterday) took the lead 1-0 in stoppage time in the first half (goal: Okazaki).
After the restart of that first division game, it was less than ten minutes before the then Stuttgart defense chief Serdar Tasci followed from the field. Just like now Hamburg’s defensive edge Toni Leistner, who also had to leave the field just a few minutes after the restart.
And then as now, the troops in the lead saved the wafer-thin lead over time. Three really crazy parallels that, if he could still remember the game eight years ago, should have instilled more than just a little déja vu feeling in good Ulreich. That has almost more to do with marmot day.
Another fun fact – and the fourth parallel to 2012: Mergim Mavraj was also on the field in both games. Then as now in the clover jersey.
Leave a Reply