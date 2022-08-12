The couple announced the family expansion tonight with a very sweet snapshot of their sleeping baby. The little boy has a full head of dark hair, just like his sister Kae Robin. The couple is showered with congratulations and congratulations.

In March, the couple announced with a touching snapshot via Instagram from the Swiss Verbier that a ‘baby on the way‘ used to be. That is the exact same text with which the couple announced their first child, who was born in 2018. The arrival of the girl changed Naomi, she told in an interview in kek mama. Where she was previously not known for her patience and, in her own words, ‘had a fast life and always in a hurry’, that is no longer possible. “There is simply no such thing as a toddler who gets along. So I switch back and go with her rhythm.”

Sven (35) and Naomi (38) met in 2007 at the Sportgala; Not much later, the two got into a relationship. The former top hockey star stopped in 2018, the skater announced this year that he would hang his skates on the willows. See also Tightening in autumn? Vaccination status could change for many

It is striking that Naomi was pregnant again at the same time as good friend and former hockey colleague Ellen Hoog. She announced in February that she was also expecting a second child. She also did that with the text: ‘Baby on the way‘. Hoog (36) gave birth to a girl, Sev Lexi Jo, two weeks ago. “We’re totally in love!” Hoog wrote with a photo of her two daughters.

