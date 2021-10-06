Journalists Sven Kockelmann and Fidan Ekiz will form a new presentation duo for talk show from January On 1. Kockelmann will switch to WNL for this, the broadcaster said on Wednesday morning announced. Ekiz goes alone On 1 present for the broadcaster, her management later confirmed after reporting from The Telegraph.

Kockelmann has been working for broadcaster KRO-NCRV for the past 28 years. He made the programs for this, among other things Eye in eye and Focal point. For WNL he goes next On 1 make other journalistic programs as well. Kockelmann presented for several months during the elections at the beginning of this year On 1 together with Talitha Muusse, but did so for KRO-NCRV at the time. He also presents the program 1 on 1 on NPO Radio 1. He serves the contract with KRO-NCRV. He calls it “not an easy decision” to leave the broadcaster after almost thirty years.

Ekiz also had before On 1 presented. She did this at the beginning of the corona crisis together with Jeroen Pauw. Then she started working with Renze Klamer Eve, which was abruptly replaced this summer by Khalid & Sophie. What they next On 1 will do is not yet clear.

WNL says it is happy with the arrival of Kockelmann and Ekiz. “It is a wonderful reinforcement,” said the broadcaster. On 1 is a collaboration of BNNVARA, MAX, EO and WNL. Each evening is presented by different presenters.