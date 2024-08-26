Sven-Goran Eriksson, former Lazio coach and former England coach, has passed away at the age of 76. He had been suffering from pancreatic cancer for some time

Mourning in the world of football: in the last few hours he passed away Sven Goran Erikssonformer football coach of many Italian teams as well as England coach. The man was 76 years old and had been suffering from a serious pancreatic tumor for some time.

Just a few days ago, in the documentary film entitled “Sven“, Eriksson had retraced his incredible professional career completely dedicated to the world of football.

Last January, the well-known former football coach Sven-Goran Eriksson had publicly announced that he was suffering from pancreatic cancer reached the terminal stage.

These are his words released in the documentary Sven on air on Prime Video:

“I hope you remember me as a positive guy who tried to do everything he could. Don’t be sorry. Smile. Thank you for everything: coaches, players, crowd. It was awesome. Take care of yourself, your life and live it to the fullest. Goodbye”.

Eriksson’s family announced the sad news by publishing the following note:

“Sven-Göran Eriksson died after a long illness this morning at home, surrounded by his closest family: his daughter Lina, his son Johan with his wife Amana and his granddaughter Sky, his father Sven, his girlfriend Yanisette with his son Alcides, his brother Lars-Erik with his wife Jumnong. The family asks for respect for their wish to grieve in private and not to be contacted.”

The closeness shown to him by the world of football

Following the announcement of his illness, Sven-Goran Eriksson was able to enjoy the outpouring of support from the entire football world.

He was welcomed and hosted by several Italian teams, including the Sampdoria and the LazioAnd it was precisely the last home game of last season played by the Biancocelesti that coincided with the Swedish coach’s last visit to what was once his stadium.

Other major international stadiums welcomed him with open arms: fromOlympic to Anfield passing through that of the Benfica and precisely the Marassi.