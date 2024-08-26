Sven-Göran Eriksson Dead: Causes of Death of Former Coach

The former coach of Lazio, Sampdoria and the English national team, Sven-Göran Eriksson, died today, August 26, 2024, at the age of 76. The coach had been ill for some time. Last January he announced that he was fighting against pancreatic cancer, which had reached the terminal stage. In the best case scenario, he had “a year to live,” he said.

Immediately after revealing his illness, football rallied around him and among the teams that hosted him were also Lazio and Sampdoria, two of the four Italian teams he coached, he also led Roma and Fiorentina. A news that went around the world and Liverpool also fulfilled his dream of sitting at least once on the Reds bench.

In recent months, Sven-Göran Eriksson has toured some of the most important stadiums of his career: from the Olimpico in Rome to Anfield Road, to those of Benfica and Sampdoria, to gain the affection of all his fans. “Don’t be sorry. Smile. Thank you for everything: coaches, players, fans. It was fantastic. Take care of yourselves, your life and live it to the fullest. Goodbye,” said Eriksson.