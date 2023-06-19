Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/19/2023 – 1:47 pm

Share



Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) customers in Asia whose deposits have not been protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) face another problem: They still have outstanding loans – with First Citizens Bank.

When the SVB crashed earlier this year, the FDIC stepped in to protect all of the California-based US bank’s deposits and arranged for the sale of customer accounts, branches and loans to First Citizens.

Left out of the agreement, however, was the SVB branch in the Cayman Islands, in which there were deposits from the bank’s clients in China, Singapore and other parts of Asia, including venture capital and private equity companies, based in British territories. overseas. These investment firms were surprised in late March to discover that their deposits were not protected and that the FDIC had seized their accounts, previously reported the Wall Street Journal.

Funds are now under pressure to repay short-term loans, but the money they had earmarked for that was sitting in the bank’s Cayman Islands accounts, clients said.

Some SVB customers have stated that they have asked First Citizens whether their loans can be settled with deposits that funds had in Cayman Islands accounts.

In response, a spokeswoman for the bank said that would not be legal. First Citizens told some Asian funds that it was open to extending debt payments.

The FDIC declined to comment on the situation. Neither he nor the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority disclosed how much the SVB arm’s deposits were in place at the time of the bank’s failure. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.























