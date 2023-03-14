By Trevor Hunnicutt and Tom Westbrook

(Reuters) – The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continued to hurt global bank stocks on Tuesday, with investors worried about the financial health of some lenders despite assurances from U.S. President Joe Biden and other policy makers. policies.

A gauge of credit risk on the euro zone’s banking system hit its highest level since mid-July, as tensions over contagion risk following the collapse of two US banks raised investor concerns about the impact on eurozone creditors. increase in interest rates.

The index of European banks retreated in this session, although far from the minimum, when it fell more than 1%, a day after registering its biggest percentage loss in more than a year.

Credit Suisse shares fell about 2% after the bank said customer outflows “have stabilized at much lower levels but have not yet reversed” in its 2022 annual report.

And Britain’s HSBC was down about 1% for its fourth consecutive day of losses. HSBC bought SVB’s UK arm, bailing out a key lender to tech start-ups in the UK.

Earlier in Asia, banking stocks extended their declines, with Japanese companies particularly hard hit after anxiety over systemic risk sparked a broader meltdown in markets.

Japanese financial institutions have sufficient capital reserves to absorb any losses caused by external risks such as rising interest rates abroad, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday, without directly mentioning the collapse of the SVB.

Biden’s efforts to reassure markets and depositors following US emergency measures to shore up banks by giving them access to additional funding have failed to allay investor concerns about potential contagion to other banks around the world.

“Bank runs started (and) interbank markets were stressed,” said Damien Boey, chief equity strategist at Sydney-based investment bank Barrenjoey. “Liquidity measures should have stopped these dynamics, but Main Street is watching the news and the queues – not the financial engineering.”

A rush to reassess interest rate expectations was also roiling markets, as investors bet the US Federal Reserve will be reluctant to hike next week.

Traders currently see a 50% chance of no rate hikes at this meeting, with rate cuts priced in for the second half of the year. At the beginning of last week, a 0.25 percentage point increase was fully priced in, with a 70% chance of 0.50 points.

Short-term yields in the euro zone fell again as investors bet the European Central Bank will moderate its tightening policy at Thursday’s meeting, with chances of a Bank of England hike next week also fading.

Yunosuke Ikeda, chief equity strategist at Nomura Securities, said the shift to expectations of much less aggressive Fed hikes also tempered the outlook for an eventual move in Japan from ultra-low interest rates.

The prospect of higher interest rates was “the reason investors are really excited about Japanese bank stocks,” Ikeda added.

Analysts say investors remain extremely concerned about the health of smaller global banks, the prospect of tighter regulation and a preference to protect depositors over shareholders if other banks fail.

A wave of customers requested the transfer of their accounts from smaller banks to major US institutions such as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup after the SVB collapsed last week, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Major US banks lost about $90 billion in stock market value on Monday, taking their losses over the past three trading sessions to nearly $190 billion.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunicutt in Washington and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; with additional reporting by Alun John in London and Rae Wee in Singapore)