Trades were made on Feb. 27, according to the Wall Street Journal; bank went bankrupt on friday (10.mar)

the president of Silicon Valley BankGreg Becker, sold $3.6 million worth of bank stock less than two weeks before the company reported financial losses that would send it into bankruptcy.

As disclosed by Wall Street Journal, Becker sold 12,451 shares of the group’s parent company on February 27. This was the 1st operation of its kind performed by him in over a year.

On Wednesday (March 8), the company announced to the market that it had settled R$ 21 billion in securities with a loss of US$ 1.8 billion in the 1st quarter. In addition, it planned to sell $1.7 billion worth of shares.

The result: there was a classic rush by customers to get their money out of the bank as quickly as possible. It turns out that part of the amount withdrawn was invested in other assets. SVB’s bankruptcy was decreed 2 days later, on Friday (10.Mar), to avoid a systemic crisis.

O Federal Reservethe US central bank, loosened the rules for using customer funds in March 2020, due to the pandemic. Financial institutions are now able to spend 100% of what they receive on deposits from account holders.

With the health crisis, demand for loans has dropped. So banks started buying assets with customer deposits. This is the case with SVB.

The institution was unable to meet withdrawal requests. Therefore, an intervention was necessary to avoid a case similar to the crisis of the subprimein 2008.

Now the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the US agency that works to guarantee bank deposits in the country) is looking for buyers of SVB assets and looking for ways to reimburse depositors.

The fund guarantees up to US$ 250,000 per account held in US banks. However, in all, 97.3% of bank deposits are not insured by the FDIC. Risk: companies that work with the banking institution may stop operating due to lack of capital until the situation is resolved.

