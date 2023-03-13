New York, United States 13-Mar-2023.-First Republic Bank shares tumbled in pre-market trading, causing losses among regional banksdespite the efforts of US regulators to calm investors after the Silicon Valley Bank collapsereported The Wall Street Journal.

First Republic fell a 63 percent, after falling more than 70 percent. The bank said on Sunday that it had bolstered its finances with additional funds from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase.

Other US financial institutionsBoth large and small were hit hard in the pre-trade session on Monday. Among the other notable moves are:

Western Alliance Bancorp -68%

Pac West Bancorp -44%

Commercial -23%

Zion Bancorporation -27%

Fifth Third Bancorp -10%

Charles Schwab -11%

Bank of America -4.2%

Wells Fargo -3.1%

He wsj noted that pre-market moves extend a volatile First Republic trading legwhich fell a 29 percent in the last two sessions of last week.

After the rapid collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, In addition to the closures Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital in recent days, investors have dumped shares of banks that have potentially similar profiles.

customers of First Republic they are wealthy companies and individuals on the coasts, many of whom were no longer content to leave their money in accounts that earned little return when other high-interest alternatives were available. SVB, Signature and Silvergate were exposed to problems, in part, because of their concentrated customer bases.

First Republic’s chief executive and chief executive officer said in a joint statement that its “capital and liquidity positions are very strong” and that “its capital remains well above the regulatory threshold for well-capitalized banks”. assets (government bonds and gold) after regulators moved to limit the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The main indices of Wall Street fell: the Dow Jones lost 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 was down 1 percent, while the nasdaq it fell 0.7 percent. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.482 percent.