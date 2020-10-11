Highlights: ‘Own’ scheme under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, property cards of residential land will be made

Digital map will be made by surveying the village with a drone, how big is the details in the house property card

In most of the villages, there is no paper of ownership of the house, this scheme will give ownership

Property cards will also be used to take loans from banks, state governments will make and deliver

new Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute property cards made under the ‘ownership’ scheme. As soon as the press of PM Modi’s button, an SMS will be sent to one lakh property owners across the country. There will be a link in it, by clicking on it, they will be able to download their property card. After this, the state governments will distribute the real card to the people. Currently, the cards that have been made include 346 villages in Uttar Pradesh, 221 villages in Haryana, 100 in Maharashtra, 50 in Uttarakhand and 44 in Madhya Pradesh. But what will the people of the village benefit from these cards and what is the ‘ownership scheme’?

What is ‘ownership’ scheme?

The Central Government scheme was launched on National Panchayati Day (24 April), 2020. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is the nodal ministry to implement this scheme. The revenue / land records department is the nodal department for the scheme in the states. The Survey of India is the nodal agency for survey of properties through drones. The objective of the scheme is to demarcate the land in rural areas through drone survey technology. This will create a record of ownership of the owners of the houses in rural areas. He can use it for other purposes besides taking loans from banks.

Why did the need of this plan arise?

60% of the country’s population lives in rural areas. But most villagers do not have ownership documents of their homes. The record of the agricultural land of the villages has been kept since the time of the British, but the houses were not noticed. In many states, survey and mapping of residential areas of villages was not done for property verification. As a result, the property papers of many houses do not exist. The ‘ownership’ scheme was introduced to overcome this deficiency.

How will ‘ownership’ scheme work?

Under the ‘ownership’ scheme, the residential land will be measured through drones. The drone will create a digital map of every property within the village limits. Also, the limit of every revenue block will also be fixed. Which house is in which area, it can be accurately measured by drone technology. The state governments will create a property card for every house in the village.

This will be a property card.

What would be the benefit

The owner of the property will get his ownership easily.

Once the property is fixed, its prices will also be easily fixed.

Property cards can be used to take loans.

Tax regime at the Panchayati level will improve.



